Spitting Image has revealed a host of new puppet characters ahead of Season 2.

The Britbox series returns tomorrow for a second season, with developers releasing some new faces to the series including former First Minister Alex Salmond. 

The show also revealed the new puppet for Sajid Javid. 

Spitting Image will be returning for season two on Saturday, September 11. The first series made its debut in October 2020 after being rebooted following the success of the show in the 1980s.  

The puppet-based satirical show is set to return to Britbox after returning record subscribers for the ITV/BBC-created platform. 

The first season attracted some criticism, especially over the portrayal of Nicola Sturgeon which saw the First Minister give Boris Johnson a "Glasgow Kiss".