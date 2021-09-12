Priti Patel is facing questions over her conduct after it emerged she met with a Tory donor and British Airways without a government official.

The Home Secretary is reported to have arranged a meeting with representatives at Heathrow Airport’s Hilton Garden Inn on August 11, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The hotel is part of a chain owned by Tory donor Surinder Arora, who attended the meeting along with his son Sanjay, strategy director at Arora group.

Also in attendance were Arora chief financial officer Carlton Brown, the chief executive of Dubai Airports Paul Griffiths and BA corporate affairs director Lisa Tremble, as well as Ms Patel and fellow Tory MP, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.

However there are claims Ms Patel broke the ministerial code by attending the meeting, as no government official was in attendance in contrary to the code. Mr Kwarteng did not have any government official with him either.

The ministerial code states: “A private secretary or official should be present for all discussions relating to Government business.”

Ms Patel had to resign in 2017 as international development secretary when it emerged she had held unauthorised meetings with Israeli officials.

The Labour party has described the home secretary as a “serial offender”, while the SNP said the meeting showed Ms Patel had no regard for the rules.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “The Home Secretary is a serial offender with no regard for the ministerial code. It’s time the Prime Minister took away her get out of jail free card.

“This secret lobbying lunch would break the rules three times over. She has serious questions to answer and must be investigated by the Cabinet Secretary immediately.”

Nick Thomas-Symonds, Labour’s shadow home secretary, added: “The Home Secretary is so reckless about her duties that it seems she takes part in meetings behind closed doors and without an official present.”

Stewart Hosie, the SNP’s Cabinet Office spokesman said: "The stench of cronyism and sleaze coming from this Tory government is unbearable.

“Reports that the Home Secretary brokered a secret lobbying lunch between wealthy a Tory donor and BA officials raises serious questions that must be investigated by the Cabinet Secretary.

“Not only does the Home Secretary show a blatant disregard for the rules with her repeat offending, but the ease of access for Tory donors and friends is once again on full show.

“The Westminster system is broken beyond repair - it’s one rule for the Tory elite and another for the rest of us.”

A spokesman for the Home Secretary said: “Details of all the Home Secretary’s relevant external meetings will be published in the usual way in accordance with the ministerial code.”

It is understood that the Home Secretary considered it a private meeting and that the lunch was declared to her private office.

Mr Arora previously donated to former Tory chancellor Philip Hammond when he was his local MP, but he said he doesn’t “do politics”.

Asked about the meeting by the Sunday Mirror, Mr Arora said: “I’ve known Kwarsi and Priti for years. I said pop in and have lunch and see my new hotel.

“I don’t do politics. I don’t support anyone. There wasn’t any agenda.”

Earlier today Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Ms Patel colleague was doing “really well”, adding: “There’s so many things that she has already done with the legislation that’s been put forward, but I also know as Home Secretary, you’ll also do a huge amount that never gets into the public eye because it’s not something you can ever talk about publicly.

“And, I think it’s obvious to me, having done that job, that she’s carrying out that part of the work here, the stuff that’s never in the public, incredibly well.”