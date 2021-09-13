COUNCILS which take in Afghan refugees who flee to the UK will receive £20,000 per person to help them settle in their new homes.

Home Office minister Victoria Atkins told MPs that local authorities would be given a "substantial" sum to help those who have fled the Taliban regime.

The policy, which applies across the UK, will see £20,520 allocated per person to councils over three years, to pay for resettlement and integration costs.

The UK Government also confirmed that councils which accommodate families will be given £4,500 per child for education, £850 to cover English language provision for adults who need help and £2,600 to cover healthcare.

The funding has been based on the amount allocated under the Syrian vulnerable persons resettlement scheme, but will be spread over three rather than five years.

Alongside this, Ms Atkins confirmed there would be an extra £20m of "flexible funding" for councils, and the Afghan housing costs fund would also increase from £5m to £17m.

It comes after Home Secretary Priti Patekl announced earlier this year that 20,000 Afghan refugees were expected to come to the UK long-term after the Taliban gained control of the country.

Making a statement to the Commons, Ms Atkins said: “We recognise the difficult, exceptional and unique circumstances in which many arrived in the UK, so we will be offering immediate indefinite leave to remain to Afghan nationals and their family members who were evacuated or who were called forward during Operation Pitting but will come to the UK after evacuation.

“This will provide certainty about their status, entitlement to benefits and right to work.”

UK Government Minister for Scotland Iain Stewart, added: "We have just witnessed the most complex evacuation in a generation - but evacuating people is not enough.

"Today's announcement of UK Government support for local authorities across the country will truly help families rebuild their lives, giving them access to education, to healthcare and helping them find work and a safe place to stay.

"Scotland and the UK as a whole has a proud history of providing a safe haven to those fleeing persecution.

"I praise our local authorities for coming forward to help and this support will ensure assistance reaches those in such great need."