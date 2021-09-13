Andrew Neil has appeared on GB News in his new role as a contributor and commentator after stepping down as the chairman and host of a prime-time show.

The veteran broadcaster joined Nigel Farage’s programme on Monday evening, following the announcement of his change in job at the fledgling channel.

Mr Neil appeared for a discussion on China’s influence in British universities, warning it was a concern.

Farage said Mr Neil would appear on GB News regularly and at the end of their chat told viewers he would be back at the same time next week.

There was no discussion about his stepping down as the channel’s chairman.

It’s official: I have resigned as Chairman and Lead Presenter of GB News. — Andrew Neil (@afneil) September 13, 2021

We told earlier how the 72-year-old stepped down just months after launching the controversial network.

He had been absent from the channel after announcing a break two weeks into its launch back in June.

Mr Neil said over the summer he had time to "reflect" on his "extensive portfolio of interests" and decided it was time to "cut back".

He said in a statement: “I am sorry to go but I have concluded it’s time to reduce my commitments on a number of fronts. Over the summer I’ve had time to reflect on my extensive portfolio of interests and decided it was time to cut back.”

He continued: “I wish GB News well in continuing to fulfil its founding promise and mission to reach audiences currently underserved by existing news broadcasters.”

On his Twitter account, Mr Neil wrote: “It’s official: I have resigned as Chairman and Lead Presenter of GB News.”

In the joint statement, GB News said: “Andrew is without doubt one of the finest journalists and interviewers in this country.

"GB News thanks him for his 12 months of leadership, wisdom and advice and we wish him well.”

GB News began broadcasting in June, promising to offer an alternative to news providers such as the BBC and Sky News.

Mr Neil, formerly one of the BBC’s veteran political interviewers, was hired to lead the channel’s evening line-up with a primetime news and interview programme.

He announced a break two weeks into the launch, but later said on Twitter that the channel was “finding its feet” and had a “great future” ahead of it.

It is understood that network's agenda is splitting opinions in the newsroom and some who work there are looking to follow Mr Neil out the door, according to The Times.

Three senior producers quit within days of each other last week including Jamie McConkey, who produced Neil's show.

Sources told The Times that Simon McCoy, a former BBC News anchor, had voiced a desire to leave the channel but he has not yet resigned. McCoy's breakfast co-host Kirsty Gallacher is also said to have grown frustrated.