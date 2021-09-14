A GROUP of mindless vandals have defaced a sculpture with "Hang SNP" and anti-vaccine messages.

Police Scotland have issued an appeal for witnesses after being alerted to a number of tags in East Lothian.

Among the most notable graffiti is on the DunBear sculpture in Dunbar, which was erected in tribute to conservationist John Muir who was born in the town.

At the base of the figure, the words 'Hang SNP', 'Covid lies' and 'No vaccine' have been spray-painted on.

Police say they believe the damage took place between Thursday, September 9 and Friday, September 10.

Fence posts at a nearby housing development were also subject to similar messaging.

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers would encourage anyone with information as to who is responsible for these acts to contact them on 101 quoting incident reference 1939 of September 11.

"Other acts of graffiti using tags such as 'Dist', 'Dist 21' and 'Districkt 21' have also been present in the same areas since April.

"It may be that these acts are unconnected, however officers would still encourage any information relating to these to be passed on."