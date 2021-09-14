ENGLAND’S Chief Medical Officer has said those who seek to discourage others from getting vaccinated should be "ashamed" of themselves.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference this afternoon, alongside Boris Johnson, Professor Chris Whitty said there were “a number of myths” flying around about vaccines which were simply untrue.

He had been asked about a tweet from rapper Nicki Minaj, who said she had not been vaccinated and indicated a relative's friend had become impotent after receiving the jag.

Prof Whitty said: “There are a number of myths which fly around, some of which are clearly ridiculous and are clearly designed just to scare. That happens to be one of them. It is untrue.”

He described those who were against vaccination as having “strange beliefs” and added: “The great majority of people are getting vaccinated, the great majority are ignoring these myths.

“Very few people are actively in the anti-vaxx group.

“There are a number of people who have strange beliefs…fine… and they make their own choices which, in a sense, is also fine. Adults are allowed to make their own choices, however strange.

“But there are also people who go around trying to discourage other people from taking a vaccine which could be life-saving and many of those people, I regret to say, know they are peddling untruths but they still do it. In my view, they should be ashamed.”

The Prime Minister then said that he was unaware of Nicki Minaj, the American rapper, adding: "I am not as familiar with the works of Nicki Minaj as I probably should be, but I am familiar with Nikki Kanani, a superstar GP from Bexley who has appeared many times before you who will tell you that vaccines are wonderful and everybody should get them.

“I prefer to listen to Nikki Kanani.”