Superstar Nicki Minaj has offered to send the Prime Minister her portfolio after he said he was "not familiar" with her work.

Mr Johnson was speaking at this afternoon's coronavirus press conference when he was asked about comments made by the rapper regarding the vaccine.

Ms Minaj has previously tweetedthat she is unvaccinated, and claimed a relative's friend had become impotent following his jag.

I love him even tho I guess this was a diss? The accent ugh! Yassss boo!!!

😍😍😍😍😍😅😂🥴 https://t.co/kXdKteVc7j — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

However Professor Chris Whitty, England's chief medical officer, said her claims about the side effect of impotence were "not true" and said those who discourage others from being vaccinated should be "ashamed".

The Pound The Alarm singer then took to social media to say she 'loved' Chris Whitty and his accent, even though he had not made favourable remarks about her.

She also tweeted that she 'forgives' Boris Johnson and made a voice recording of herself speaking in a British accent, claiming she "went to school with Margaret Thatcher".

🇬🇧 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 send this to the prime minister & let him know they lied on me. I forgive him. No one else. Only him. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/ZmJ2sST8Es — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

She said: "Hello Prime Minister Boris, it's Nicki Minaj. I was just calling to tell you I thought you were amazing on the news this morning and I am actually British. I was born there, I went to university there, I went to Oxford.

"I went to school with Margaret Thatcher, and she told me so many nice things about you.

"I would love to send you a portfolio of my work, since you don't know much about me. I'm a big big star in the United States."

Boris Johnson had said to journalists at the briefing that he was "not as familiar with the works of Nicki Minaj as I should be" but encouraged others to listen to an English GP, Nikki Kanani, instead.

He said: "I am familiar with Nikki Kanani, a superstar GP from Bexley who has appeared many times before you who will tell you that vaccines are wonderful and everybody should get them.

"I prefer to listen to Nikki Kanani."