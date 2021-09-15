ALISTER Jack is ‘unlikely’ to lose his position in the Scotland Office as Boris Johnson prepares to reshuffle his cabinet.

Several senior Whitehall sources have told The Herald there is little chance of the Scottish Secretary being replaced, with one hinting there is “nobody else suitable” for the job.

However his colleagues in other departments will not be so fortunate.

Those tipped for a move include Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

Downing Street had denied the rumours of a reshuffle until minutes ago, after the Prime Minister began his weekly grilling at PMQs.

A No.10 source said: “The PM will today conduct a reshuffle to put in place a strong and united team to Build Back Better from the pandemic.

“Yesterday the PM set out his plan for managing COVID during the autumn and winter.

“But the government must also redouble our efforts to deliver on the people’s priorities.

“The PM will be appointing ministers this afternoon with a focus on uniting and levelling up the whole country.”

It was reported this morning that ministerial cars are poised for short-notice journeys and meetings have been cancelled.

One Whitehall source told The Herald: “The PM wanted to wait until the JCVI had made the decision on the vaccines for children, sorted out what was happening there and obviously get his national insurance rise through without much fuss.”

Gavin Williamson, education secretary, is one cabinet member almost certain to be removed from his role, after making a series of gaffes and decisions perceived as poor by No.10.

Last week he was forced to apologise after confusing two black sportsmen, Marcus Rashford and Maro Itoje, who have both been campaigning for support for children throughout the pandemic.

He was also criticised for his decisions around school exams in England, and for threatening legal powers against a council which had advised head teachers to close their schools early for Christmas.

Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary, is also thought to be on a shaky peg after his handling of the Afghanistan crisis.

The MP was infamously on holiday in Crete when the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital Kabul, sparking criticism from opposition politicians and international bodies. The Foreign Secretary denied he had been swimming or lounging on the beach at the time of the Taliban takeover, however, telling journalists the “sea was closed” on the day in question.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has also been tipped for a move after her decisions on handling refugees and migrants who cross the Channel.

She was claimed to have been considering using decommissioned oil rigs, remote islands or third countries as processing centres for those trying to find safety in the UK.

She has also come under fire for the treatment of refugees being housed in squalid conditions in Napier Barracks, which a court ruled was not safe for human habitation.

The reshuffle is expected to begin shortly after Prime Minister’s Questions, which will clash with the Labour party’s opposition day debate on the government’s planned cut to universal credit.

Keir Starmer is to force a symbolic vote on the issue by using is party’s debate slot today.