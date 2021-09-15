GAVIN Williamson has been sacked as Education secretary as the Prime Minister begins an overhaul of his top team.

Mr Williamson is said to have given a leaving speech to his department around mid-day, before the reshuffle formally commenced.

However he later confirmed his departure on social media, saying: "It has been a privilege to serve as Education Secretary since 2019.

"Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, I’m particularly proud of the transformational reforms I’ve led in Post 16 education: in further education colleges, our Skills agenda, apprenticeships and more."

Robert Buckland has also been sacked as Justice Secretary, while Robert Jenrick has been let go as housing minister, it has been confirmed. Both MPs tweeted their thanks and confirmed their departures this afternoon. 

 

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack is not thought to be in danger of losing his post, with a source telling The Herald earlier today that there were little options to replace him.

He is also seen as a strong ally of the Prime Minister. 

More follows.