Pupils are likely to retain their ability to appeal results directly to Scotland’s national qualifications body if formal exams are cancelled again.

Senior figures at the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) said there was a strong presumption in favour of continuing with the provision should Covid-19 result in the diet being axed for the third year in a row. The possibility of maintaining direct appeals is also on the table even if exams take place.

However, SQA bosses added that final confirmation regarding arrangements would depend on talks with other members of the National Qualifications (NQ) 22 group. Any decision on full cancellation will be based on whether pandemic-related restrictions on gatherings are in force at the time the diet is due to be held.

It comes after Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said that exams would take place in 2022 provided this is safe.

SQA leaders also confirmed that, in the event of exams cancellation, teacher provisional results would be determined by the type, quality and volume of evidence needed to support estimates in a “normal” school session. This includes grades awarded in prelims, class tests and practical assignments.

The approach is designed to ensure pupils do not have to undertake additional assessments. It should also mean there is no repeat of the situation this year, when many young people were subjected to a brutal treadmill of exam-style tests.

The SQA outlined additional contingency measures if ongoing disruption means a formal diet is held but with significant modifications. Among these are giving pupils advance sight of topics or areas that will be assessed and allowing candidates to take support material, such as formula sheets, into the exam hall.

Fiona Robertson, SQA Chief Executive and Scotland’s Chief Examining Officer, said: “SQA remains committed to delivering for Scotland’s learners and supporting their teachers and lecturers.

“These measures, developed in consultation with the Scottish education system, will ensure the safe delivery of national courses this year.

"We are clearly setting out what support will be given to teachers, lecturers and learners under each scenario, as well as being clear what is expected of them while avoiding any additional workload or assessment.

“As the year progresses, public health advice will be regularly monitored, and updates provided quickly and clearly.”