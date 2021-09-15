MICHAEL Gove has kept his role overseeing the union as part of the Prime Minister's reshuffle.

While also gaining oversight of the leveling up agenda, Mr Gove has been moved from his post as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster to housing and communities secretary.

Nadine Dorries, who once appeared on reality TV show I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, has been appointed cabinet secretary for Culture, media and sport, while Liz Truss has been promoted to Foreign Secretary.

Dominic Raab was removed from the Foreign Office role, replacing Robert Buckland as Justice minister instead.

He was also granted the title of Deputy Prime Minister, although his repositioning is still being seen as a demotion.

Priti Patel and Rishi Sunak have kept their posts as Home Secretary and Chancellor respectively.

Robert Buckland, Robert Jenrick and Gavin Williamson have been axed from the cabinet completely.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: "Robert Buckland has made a huge contribution to government as Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor, including making our streets safer through significant reforms to sentencing and tackling reoffending. The Prime Minister is grateful for his hard work and dedication.

“Robert Jenrick has led crucial work over the last two years, most importantly driving reforms to build more houses so home ownership becomes a reality for many more people. The Prime Minister is grateful for his drive and commitment.

“Gavin Williamson has played a key role in transforming the skills agenda as we create a high wage and high-skilled economy, providing a lifetime skills guarantee for millions across the country. The Prime Minister is grateful for his loyalty and service.”

They also confirmed the appointment of Mr Raab in his new role, saying: "The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of the Rt Hon Dominic Raab MP as Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice."

Amanda Milling has been removed as chair of the Conservative party, saying on social media the job had been an "honour".

She tweeted: "It’s been a privilege and an honour to be the Co-Chairman of the Conservative Party. Thank you to the voluntary party and the team at CCHQ for their support. Thank you to @BorisJohnson for this opportunity.

"I will continue working to deliver on our plans to level up the UK."

More follows