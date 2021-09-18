UK ministers have been warned by a top UN official that the decision to cut the £20 Universal Credit uplift may be a breach of human rights laws.

Despite widespread criticism from a host of charities and third sector groups, the UK Government has announced that a £20 weekly uplift given to Universal Credit recipients during the pandemic is to be taken away at the end of the month.

But it’s been revealed that Conservative ministers have been warned by the UN special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights that the move may not adhere to “international human rights law and standards”.

In a letter sent to the UK Government, Olivier De Schutter told Whitehall officials “there are indications that the proposed removal is likely to leave millions of Universal Credit recipients struggling to meet their daily expenses”.

He added that Tory ministers “may wish to reconsider the proposed cut, since it is prima facie doubtful whether the removal of the £20 uplift is a measure that conforms to international human rights law and standards”.

Mr De Schutter said: “Whether or not it is conformity would require a detailed impact assessment of the proposed cut.

“Once such an impact assessment is made, I would encourage your excellency’s government to make it publicly available and consult with affected families and individuals and wider civil society in order to hear their views and duly take them into account in decision-making processes.”

In response to parliamentary questions, the Department for Work and Pensions said it was “not possible to produce a robust estimate of (the effect of) removing the £20 uplift on levels of in-work poverty or on child poverty”.

Meanwhile DWP minister Will Quince responded to the cut’s impact on regional inequality, material deprivation, women, ethnic minorities and the level of debt claimants would face by stressing “no assessment has been made”.

Mr De Schutter has called on the UK Government to “please indicate how the proposed removal of the uplift to Universal Credit is compatible under international human rights law, especially the rights to social security and an adequate standard of living, as well as the general prohibition against retrogressive measures”.

SNP MSP and convener of Holyrood’s Social Justice and Social Security Committee, Neil Gray, said: "If this was any other government then suggestions of ‘inhumane’ behaviour would be a surprise, but treating the most vulnerable with contempt is par for the course for this Tory UK Government.

SNP MSP Neil Gray

"These are stark warnings from the UN's Special Rapporteur, but I suspect they will fall on deaf ears as the Tories push ahead with the cut despite warnings it could plunge 60,000 families and 20,000 children into poverty in Scotland.

"The Tories have form for attempting to breach human rights and international obligations –most recently with their attempt to block the Scottish Parliament enshrining the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child into law.

"The Tories’ stark disregard for the most vulnerable in our society again demonstrates how the people of Scotland must have the choice of a different path towards an independent and fairer Scotland."

A UK Government spokesperson said: “Universal Credit is supporting 6 million people and will continue to provide a comprehensive, vital safety net for those both in and out of work.

“As announced by the Chancellor at the Budget, the Universal Credit uplift was always a temporary measure designed to help claimants through the financial disruption of the toughest stages of the pandemic – it has done so, and it’s right that the Government should focus on its plan for jobs, supporting people back into work and supporting those already employed to progress and earn more.”