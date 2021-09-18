Hundreds of pupils are being kept out of school every day by parents amid worry over Covid-19 case rates and the revised contact tracing process.

New data shows that, on Tuesday, 918 individuals were affected, with families choosing not to send them to campuses as a precautionary measure, contrary to public health guidance.

Figures earlier in the month were even higher. Nearly 1,500 pupils were out of school on Friday of last week. The recorded total on September 3 was 1,609.

Statistics indicate parent choice-related absence began to trend upwards from the last week in August, as Covid case rates in the school-age population spiralled. It is thought the rise has been fuelled largely by concern for pupils and household members who are vulnerable or shielding. However, there is also widespread confusion and worry over changes to the contact tracing process in schools and childcare settings.

Under revised arrangements, Test and Protect teams are responsible for communicating with individuals considered to be high risk contacts. Those falling into this category - most likely household members or friends who have stayed overnight - will be asked to self-isolate until they return a negative PCR test.

READ MORE: School inspections to resume

Low risk contacts, which may include classmates, should receive a letter from their school or childcare setting. If contacts are in childcare or at primary school, the letter will confirm that they should continue to attend, provided they are well. It will also say parents can support children to take an LFD test before returning if that is their wish.

Those at secondary school should also continue to attend if well. However, the letter advises that, wherever possible, they take a lateral flow test before returning. In addition, it asks them to continue with twice-weekly lateral flow testing and reporting of all results - positive, negative or void.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and National Clinical Director Jason Leitch have moved to clarify contact tracing guidance in recent days, but parent representatives stressed there was confusion over the process, risk thresholds and communication channels. They also highlighted signs of significant variation in the remote and online learning offer at different education establishments.

National Clinical Director Jason Leitch has written to parents and carers about contact tracing and self-isolation processes.

Eileen Prior, Executive Director of parents’ organisation Connect, said: “We will be launching a parent/carer survey shortly which will look in more detail at families’ experiences and their concerns at the present time.

“However, it is really important that appropriate care and support are offered to those families who are keeping children and young people out of school because they were previously vulnerable or shielding.

“Levels of worry and anxiety about Covid-19 are of course still really high. Learning is undoubtedly being interrupted for thousands of children and young people at present so it is imperative that schools have in place effective alternatives to in-school learning.

“This might be online learning or learning packs. Families’ circumstances must be factored in, so we don’t see the most disadvantaged families and their young people continuing to miss out.”

The Scottish Conservatives stressed that “clear and consistent” communication regarding contact tracing and self-isolation would be vital. Oliver Mundell, the party’s Shadow Education Secretary, said: “The World Health Organisation and the Children’s Commissioner are clear that, for young people’s wellbeing, keeping schools open should be a top priority.

“However, we know that many parents are still understandably concerned about the spread of the virus in our schools. SNP ministers must ensure that they deliver clear and consistent messaging on self-isolation measures at all times.”

READ MORE: Teacher shortage fears as cases surge

He also underlined the importance of ensuring every child has access to highquality digital teaching should they need it. “SNP ministers tried to paint a rosy picture of remote learning during the height of the pandemic, but that wasn’t the case for too many,” he added.

“While it has been welcome to see pupils largely return to in-person learning, support must be in place for those who aren’t able to do so.”

New figures show overall pupil and staff absence levels, while still high, declined between September 7 and Tuesday this week. Covid case rates in the school age population were also down in the week ending September 12.

The Scottish Government said previously: “We have been acutely conscious of the need to reduce educational disruption for our children and young people, while maintaining a safe and supportive school environment for staff, children and young people. When schools returned on a phased basis at the start of this year, we ensured that vulnerable children were among the first to be able to return.

“The recently revised approach to self-isolation policy for U18 close contacts means that fewer young people will have to self-isolate, and most will be asked to self-isolate for a much shorter period of time.”