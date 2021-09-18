Nicola Sturgeon has said that she has no doubt Scotland will one day become independent seven years on from the first independence vote.
Scotland voted to remain as part of the UK in 2014 following an independence vote with a 55% backing to stay in the Union.
However, the SNP and others have continued to pursue independence following the 2016 Brexit vote.
For those of us backing #Yes, this day 7 years ago was hopeful, emotional, exhausting and, ultimately, heartbreaking. Scotland today is on a journey. If we persuade and inspire, I have no doubt it’s a journey that will reach the independence destination soon #StillYes #indyref2 https://t.co/1qhuOqpRRn— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) September 18, 2021
On the anniversary of the 2014 vote, the First Minister tweeted: "For those of us backing Yes, this day 7 years ago was hopeful, emotional, exhausting and, ultimately, heartbreaking. Scotland today is on a journey. If we persuade and inspire, I have no doubt it’s a journey that will reach the independence destination soon #StillYes #indyref2"
Former First Minister and Alba Party leader Alex Salmond also tweeted to mark 7 years since the vote.
Salmond, who was the leader of the SNP at the time of the vote stood down following the outcome.
For seven years through five national elections, the people have rejected the shadows and voted to pursue independence for our country. It’s time for the politicians to follow the peoples’ lead #NowIsTheTime🏴 (2/2) pic.twitter.com/VtTeofqqIe— Alex Salmond (@AlexSalmond) September 18, 2021
