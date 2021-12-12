Adult care home staff and those working in social care will not lose out financially if they are vaccinated during working time, the Scottish Government has said.
New figures show that rates of uptake of the booster vaccine are currently lower among social care staff, with 47.7% of frontline social care workers and 54.8% of care home staff having had their booster, than they are in other sectors such as frontline healthcare workers – 72%.
Now financial support will be made available for adult care providers who incur additional costs if employees are vaccinated in working time, so staff can do so without losing earnings or having to take annual leave.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “I want to thank everyone working in social care who has taken up the offer of vaccination, and has had a booster jag.
“But I want to encourage every single social care worker to get themselves vaccinated.
“Even if you’ve been double-vaccinated, we know your immunity against Covid-19 wanes over time."
He added: “Getting your booster is even more important with the emergence of the Omicron variant.
“Please do so as soon as possible.”
