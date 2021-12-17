A RECORD number of vaccinations were delivered in a single day in Scotland on Thursday.
A total of 67,016 first, second, and third jags were delivered in total. Of those, 63,327 were booster and third jags.
The latest Scottish Government figures show that 4,367,798 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, 3,986,305 have received their second dose.
While 2,377,170 have received a third dose or booster.
The daily update has also shown that Scotland recorded 4,336 new coronavirus cases and 7 deaths in the past 24 hours.
Of the total cases, there were 33 new cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the past 24 hours, taking the overall number to 696.
The death toll therefore now stands at 9,771 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 12,303 as of December 12.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
Of the 47,082 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 10.1% were positive.
But Public Health Scotland have reported there is a backlog in tests and this could be more.
A total of 33 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 522 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.
