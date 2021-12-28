JASON Leitch has said he is ‘sorry’ for people having to isolate over the Christmas period as a result of a late PCR Covid test result.

Waiting times to receive PCR test results are typically supposed to be received within a 24-36 hour period.

However, when speaking to Gary Robertson on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, the National Clinical Director described delays in the testing system against a background of nearly 30,000 positive results between December 25-27.

A total of 8,252 positive results were published for December 25, 11,030 on December 26 and 10,562 on December 27.

It is now being reported that some people in the Glasgow area had to wait four days or 96 hours to hear the outcome of their Covid PCR tests, when the usual time is 24-hours and sometimes less depending on what time the test is taken.

Mr Leitch apologised for the delay in the tests, but conceded that they were the result of a mass amount of tests being carried out in the run-up to Christmas.

He said: “It has just been big because quite a lot of people went for testing before Christmas, in order to try and get Christmas celebrations that were safe if they had symptoms or it, they were contacted.

“I apologise for that; I am sorry if people had to wait a little bit longer.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon in public plea as daily Covid cases reach all-time high

“We think the acute problem, the immediate problem is resolved.

“My understanding was, yesterday (Monday) speaking to test and protect leaders, that the backlog was cleared, and they were back to somewhere between 24 and 36 hours for pretty much all the tests.

“Postal ones take a bit longer just because it takes a while to get through the mail and back.

“Fundamentally, yes, if there is a massive increase in PCR testing, then you do have to make some choices about prioritisation, about high-risk individuals, and locations, but we are not at that stage yet.

“We need to wait to see the numbers smooth out a little, to give the non-statistical phrase, just because Christmas testing behaviours are different, but if you look back to the day when Omicron first reared its head in Scotland, we had one case on November 28, we had 2,332 other cases, pretty much all Delta.

“Now we have four times that and it’s three and a bit weeks later, nearly four weeks later, so, it has quadrupled in three weeks which is exactly what we said would happen, I am afraid.”

Speaking about the numbers in hospital, Mr Robertson said that up until Christmas Eve, 42 people with Omicron had been admitted to hospital, which on the face of it seemed very small.

Mr Leitch replied: “We have got used to these numbers haven’t we.

“Before the pandemic our baseline intensive care beds for the whole country, was about 200.

“So that’s two fifths of our intensive care base being made up by Covid cases, but you are right, that is down on our high numbers of well over 100 at some of these waves.

“The hospitalisation numbers are about the same proportions, somewhere about 500 or so, and have been declining with Delta.

“They are not rising at the rate they rose with Delta, which is excellent news and confirms, maybe, the data we saw a few days ago before Christmas about this being a milder disease, but milder does not mean mild.

“We should not overreact, we should absolutely not, but nor, and you would expect me to say this, should we underreact, because if you have four times as many cases, even with a quarter of the severity, you are going to end up with the same number of people needing ventilated and the same number dying.

READ MORE: Covid restrictions could be tightened before official review, Leitch warns

“We have got no evidence at all, despite what you might read in some social media postings, none at all, that this disease is four times less severe than the Delta disease.

“We need more time.

“We need to follow our actual people, our positives over a period of time, to see what happens to them and what the wall of vaccination will do, because we are not powerless in this fight.

“If you can vaccinate 75,000 people a day, every day counts.”

The National Clinical Director also warned that although there is a legal review every three weeks following the new measures introduced across the country, “that doesn’t mean things can’t go up or down in the middle weeks.”

Nicola Sturgeon will tomorrow address recalled MSPs in the Scottish Parliament to give an update on the state of the pandemic – ahead of a formal review of restrictions on January 11.