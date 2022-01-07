SCOTLAND has recorded more than 14,000 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths in the past 24 hours.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures 14,486 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours.
A total of 15 further deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.
The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government therefore stands at 9,905.
Also according the Scottish Government figures which now provide additional data and information on the Omicron variant, as of January 5 a total of 21,832 people have tested positive for the new strain since its emergence.
A total of 48 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 1,323 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 12,372 as of December 19.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
Of the 78,300 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 21.7 per cent were positive.
The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,388,543 while 4,037,434 people have now received a second dose.
A total of 3,063,000 people have received a third dose or booster vaccine.
