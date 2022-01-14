Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has suggested changes will need to be made in Government once Sue Gray has finalised her report.
The frontbencher said he did not believe the Prime Minister should resign after he admitted attending a garden party at Downing Street during the height of covid restrictions in 2020.
Speaking to ITV News during a visit to Manchester, Mr Gove said: “These stories are terrible and I can completely understand the sense of exasperation and anger that people feel.
“But we’ve got an investigation going on now, and rather than a sort of drip, drip, drip of revelations, we need to have a complete, full, candid account of everything that went on – lay out all those facts, then, if there is a specific need for disciplinary action or for responsibility to be taken, let’s do that, let’s do it quickly, but let’s also do it with all the facts in front of us.”
The Cabinet minister said the public “deserve the truth”, adding: “I think what they are owed is a proper and full account of what went on and then an appropriate acknowledgement of what needs to change.”
Asked whether that change should be the Prime Minister quitting, Mr Gove replied: “No, I think the most important thing is to give people the truth.”
