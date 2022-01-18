Nicola Sturgeon is today set to announce a further easing of coronavirus restrictions in Scotland.

Yesterday saw the first stage of a ‘phased and careful’ easing of curbs, with capacity limits on outdoor events coming to an end after three weeks.

On Monday, the Scottish Tories said every rule bar face masks in certain settings should be scrapped while hospitality bosses demanded an immediate halt to “indefensible” barriers to trade.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats echoed some of the ideas, calling for a restart of indoors sports and the abolition of vaccine passports.

With case numbers halving in a week amid hopes the Omicron variant has peaked, the Tories said Ms Sturgeon should end other restrictions to help the struggling economy.

With the Scottish Government holding their review of current restrictions today, here is everything we know so far.

Will restrictions be eased today?





The First Minister announced on Tuesday that the only restrictions being lifted this week are the crowd capacity limits on large-scale outdoor events.

However, restrictions on indoor live events and hospitality establishments will remain in place this week. More information on the decision to further lift restrictions this month will be revealed when Ms Sturgeon gives Covid update today.

What time is Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid update?





According to the Scottish Government website, the First Minister will give her update shortly after 2pm at Holyrood right after topical questions.

How can I watch Nicola Sturgeon's Covid briefing?

The Covid update will be streamed on the Scottish government's social media channels.

It can also be watched on their official TV website.

And we’ll bring you all the updates on our website.