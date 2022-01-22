A SCOTS councillor who quit his role after repeated attacks on his home fears an elected representative will be murdered in Scotland if they do not get better protection.

Graeme Campbell has been the victim of three targeted hits on his Stathavan home in the last few years, linked to his work as a Tory councillor on South Lanarkshire Council.

No one has yet been charged for the incidents and Crimestoppers are offering a £3000 reward for information.

The attacks led to Mr Campell standing down as an active member of council and is set to give up his seat at the May elections.

But with the polls looming, he told the Scottish Daily Express how he fears an elective representative in Scotland will be killed like Jo Cox or David Amess if better protection is not offered.

Both Labour MSP Jo Cox and Tory MP Sir David Amess were stabbed to death. Ms Cox was also shot.

He said: "After this happened to me and my family, we were offered no support from the council as I think there was no process in place to help us, either at a Cosla level, Scottish Government level or a council level to protect a family.

"And it is something that has to change as we come into the local elections here in May because right now the only politicians in the UK that get specific protection, with a police plan in place are our MPs.

"There is absolutely zero in place in Scotland to support MSPs or councillors, we are just left there hanging out to dry as such on our own two feet, there is absolutely no resources put in place proactively to support elected members.

"I genuinely think that Scotland will have a Jo Cox or a David Amess at some point. A politician in Scotland is going to lose their life, sadly, before something happens.

"Something has to happen urgently to solve this but it's not going to me, I just don't have the energy to do it anymore, I've just been broken.

"My focus is now on my wife and trying to get our life back to normal, this is something for the next generation of councillors to resolve."

According to the Express, Mr Campbell’s wife’s car was set alight in May 2019. In August 2020, an intruder reportedly poured acid over his family’s vehicles.

A third attack in June last year saw his car set alight – with the flames spreading to his home where he was in bed with his wife.

The house was destroyed in the fire and the couple have since fled the country.

In the immediate aftermath of Sir Amess’ death, the Scottish Parliament’s head of security wrote to all MSPs to remind them of security arrangements.

Following Ms Cox’s death, the Parliament’s corporate body funded security enhancements to several MSP offices, based on Police Scotland advice.

In light of the events in Essex, those security enhancements were re-iterated, with officials reminded on how to stay staff and keep their staff protected.

The letter also outlined how the Scottish Parliamernt Corporate Body (SPCB) would fund security upgrades for their offices, in light of any Police Scotland recommendations.

Holyrood’s Presiding Officer also assured MSPs at the time that the parliament would offer them additional security.

Alison Johnstone pledged in October that the Scottish Parliament would provide its elected members with any advice and support required and revealed she has spoken to Police Scotland, with the force indicating it will contact MSPs “as a matter of urgency” to discuss security arrangements.

Mr Campbell argued that politics across the country is becoming more toxic, with divides between political groups deepening.

He told the Express that such division is causing attacks on politicians, including online abuse.

He added: "There is no compromise in politics anymore, things are changing across the world and there doesn't seem to be much patience on each side.

"If you look at the independence vote or the Brexit vote, it was really close and the views are becoming even more polarised now and it needs to change.

"My message to those hoping to get elected in the council elections is make sure you are doing it for your community and not just the rosette on your chest."