COUNCIL officials at an SNP-led authority have been left “frustrated” by Holyrood ministers amid fears that a crucial extension to Edinburgh’s tram extension will not materialise without government funding.

The Scottish Government has included a “mass transit” system for Edinburgh in its 20-year vision to overhaul transport, alongside a similar aim for Aberdeen and a metro system for the Glasgow area.

But the recommendations, announced by Transport Secretary Michael Matheson on Thursday, include no timescale except the 20-year plan, and vitally, no promise of funding.

Edinburgh City Council, which will open a £207 million extension to its tram route next year, has drawn up a transport strategy that is key to its commitment to become a net zero city by 2030.

The document states that “a comprehensive mass rapid transitplan for the city and region will be completed” by 2025, including a “strategic business case for a north-south tram line”.

The north-south tram line would require permissions from MSPs and could run from Granton in the north of the city through the city centre, and is likely to run either across North Bridge or Lothian Road and connect to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary in the south of the city, and potentially towards Midlothian.

Any business plan for the north-south line could be drawn up by council officials, subject to the outcome of May’s local elections.

The business case for the current tram extension to Newhaven is being funded by council loans being paid back by future fare revenues, but a council insider has told The Herald that the “north-south tram can’t fund itself” as it is a “much bigger, more complex and more expensive project” but is “way more important for the city and the region” than the current tram route.

The north-south extension could potentially connect Granton, where a huge regeneration project is taking place, with both of the city’s hospitals, the city centre, Haymarket, and the south of the city.

It is unlikely Edinburgh will be able to reach its 2030 net zero pledge without a mass transit system, with the source warning the authority has been left “frustrated” by the lack of funding clarity.

The fears over cash have prompted the deputy leader of the council, Cammy Day, to appeal to SNP ministers to give certainty that any future tram project will be supported by the Scottish Government.

It is hoped Holyrood ministers are hoping the current tram extension being delivered successfully could put consign the toxic legacy of the project to the history books and pave the way for Scottish Government support.

In 2014, then first minister Alex Salmond said an inquiry into the failings of the original trams project would be “swift and thorough”, but the probe by former lord advocate Lord Hardie has still not reported its findings, despite ending its evidence sessions almost three years ago and costing Scottish taxpayers more than £12 million and rising.

Mr Day said: “It’s good to see the Scottish Government is supporting the need for transport links between north and south Edinburgh.

“It is, however, disappointing that has not come with any commitment of funding.”

The Labour councillor said the current tram extension remains within budget and is expected to be opened in the first quarter of 2023 as planned, despite the pandemic, which he hoped “will show the growing success” of the project.

He added: “None of the mass transit system plans, including any future plans to extend the tram, can happen without the Scottish Government putting their hands in their pocket.”

“When the SNP and Lib Dems were in power, that’s when it went wrong. It’s disappointing it still hasn’t reported back. We have tried to find out what the problem is.

“We will listen to what Lord Hardie says and learn from it.”

Mr Day intends to write to the Scottish Government to make his case for a commitment over funding for any future tram extension for Edinburgh.

But the Conservatives, who oppose any extension of the trams, have warned that “residents and businesses will be raising their eyebrows that council officials are continuing to lobby for further funding”.

Miles Briggs, the party’s local government spokesman and Lothians MSP, added: “It is abundantly clear that SNP-Green ministers have yet again short-changed the capital.

“For 15 years, this SNP Government has failed to help deliver the infrastructure Edinburgh and the wider south east region needs.

“Everyone recognises the need to upgrade our transport network and achieve ambitious net zero targets. However, the Edinburgh tram project has been chaotic and costly from the very start.”

“SNP ministers must be upfront about what stage the inquiry is at, before even considering extending the tram network further.”

In its 20-year plan, the Scottish Government acknowledged the benefits of a mass transit system for Edinburgh, which would “focus on key corridors of demand”.

The blueprint adds that a strategy “potentially comprising tram and bus-based transit” modes of transport should be examined.

Mr Matheson said: “This review represents a repositioning of our transport investment priorities – the focus is firmly on how transport can help us protect our climate and improve lives. It takes a balanced and fair approach to all modes of transport, and all areas of Scotland.”