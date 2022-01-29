ANDREW Neil is in talks with Channel 4 to launch a weekly politics show – despite previously labelling the outlet the “broadcast arm of the Guardian”.

The Spectator chair and former GB News host is in advanced talks with the broadcaster’s director of programmes, Ian Katz, and the director of news and current affairs, Louisa Compton, according to industry newspaper Broadcast.

The newspaper understands a Sunday evening slot is being considered for a political analysis show.

Channel 4 is basically the broadcast arm of the Guardian. Don’t think they’d have much interest in me. https://t.co/koROkAd7bi — Andrew Neil (@afneil) August 15, 2020

Neil has previously criticised Channel 4 for being left-wing and when the former BBC presenter was asked if he would move to the outlet, he replied: “Channel 4 is basically the broadcast arm of the Guardian. Don’t think they’d have much interest in me.”

The news follows the announcement that Neil will front a Channel 4 documentary investigating the “turmoil in the Conservative Party”.

The broadcaster saw criticism from some of his fans and former GB News colleagues.

Dan Wootton, who hosts a show on the right-wing TV channel, tweeted after the announcement.

He said: “Not surprised to learn Andrew Neil's next job is with Channel 4. Not even joking! The desperation...”

Neil previously described helping to found the news network as the “single biggest mistake” of his career as he criticised the channel’s “Fox News direction” – an American news channel long criticised for its far-right coverage.

Discussing leaving the channel and the stress working there, the journalist, who walked away from a £4 million contract, told the Daily Mail: “It was a big decision but I frankly couldn’t care if it was £40m. This would have killed me if I’d carried on.”

GB News got off to a tricky start, with low viewership and technical issues pervasive throughout its early run.

After only a handful of shows, Neil took an extended break from the channel before resigning altogether.

Channel 4 has declined to comment.