BORIS Johnson has been told to resign “before he does our country any more harm” after an interim report into lockdown rule-breaking parties identified “failures of leadership and judgment” from No10.

Sue Gray’s update into a series of lockdown gatherings and parties has been published after the 12-page document was handed over to the Prime Minister this morning.

The report admits that some of the behaviour was “difficult to justify” and identified “failures of leadership” within Downing Street and the Cabinet Office.

The document adds that the “excessive consumption of alcohol” was “not appropriate in a professional workplace at any time”.

Ms Gray added that some civil servants wanted to “raise concerns about behaviours they witnessed at work but at times felt unable to do so”.

The Prime Minister is set to address the report with a statement in the House of Commons.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said the document was “absolutely appalling and astonishing”.

Speaking to the BBC, she said:” I don’t know how Boris Johnson has got the nerve to even turn up to Parliament today.

“The first thing is that Boris Johnson has to go. The leadership was completely lacking in No10.

“Boris Johnson has clearly presided over this situation where they thought the rules didn’t apply to them.”

Ms Rayner called for the UK Government to “put somebody in place who is going to look after the country rather than look after themselves”.

The SNP’s Westminster deputy leader, Kirsten Oswald, said that the interim update from Ms Gray is a “"devastating report for the Prime Minister" but warned "there's an awful lot of questions still to be answered".

Ms Oswald added that "we still wait for the rest of the information".

She said: "I don't think that anyone thinks that he's telling the truth. I don't think anyone thinks that he is doing anything other than misleading Parliament."

SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford said that "Boris Johnson's position is now completely untenable".

He added: "The Prime Minister is guilty of breaking lockdown rules and misleading parliament. He must resign - or be removed from office.

"The highly critical Sue Gray report is utterly damning. It has provided the final nail in the coffin against Boris Johnson's false claims that he would be exonerated. Instead, it has provided conclusive evidence that rule-breaking events did happen and should never have taken place."

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey tweeted: “Everyone knows Boris Johnson broke the rules and lied to the country.

“It’s time Conservative MPs did their patriotic duty, listened to their constituents and stood up for decency by sacking Boris Johnson.

“He must go before he does our country any more harm.”

Mr Davey said the document was a "damning indictment" for the PM.

He added: "He should resign - he probably won't.

"That means Conservative MPs have to do their patriotic duty."

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “The findings of the Gray report are clear – Boris Johnson has lied and is not fit to continue as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

“At a time of extreme hardship for the people of the UK, it is clear that Boris Johnson has presided over an unacceptable workplace culture at number ten.

“Every second that Boris Johnson remains in office he further degrades the office of Prime Minister. Frankly, the United Kingdom deserves better.”

Scottish Greens MSP Gillian Mackay said: “Boris Johnson told the public that there were no parties and that no rules had been broken. This report reveals that there were in fact 16 events, and that the Metropolitan Police are investigating 12 of them.

“The update also shines a light on failures of leadership by number ten and highlights that at least some of these events should not have taken place.

“The Prime Minister’s contempt for the rules would be bad enough at any time, but during a pandemic when the public were living under severe restrictions it is unforgivable.

“Mr Johnson’s failure of leadership, his contempt for the rules, and his unwillingness to accept responsibility are all reasons why he is utterly unfit to remain in post. He must resign.”