A LAW to force the Prime Minister to reveal whether he receives any fines from the police is to be introduced to the Commons today.

Alistair Carmichael, Liberal Democrat MP for Orkney and Shetland, said he was bringing forward the Ministerial Disclosure Bill to ensure the public are told the truth about partygate.

It will be presented in the Commons around 2pm, and will be debated in several weeks time before MPs decide whetert o approve it.

Mr Carmichael has also written to the parliamentary expenses wtachdog IPSA, asking if it will esure Mr Johnson does not use any taxpayer-funded expenses ot pay for any fines which he could receive from the Met.

According to the Liberal Democrats analysis, Mr Johnson could receive as much as £12,800 in fines if he was found to ahve attended all the gatherngs he is reported to have, and if they are found to have breached covid regulations by the Met.

Mr Carmcihael's intervention comes after Doqwning Street was forced to u-turn yesterday on whether it would reveal if the PM or anyone else had vbeen fined by Scotland Yard.

Initially Mr Johnson's official spokesman would not confirm if the public would learn of any oenalties given to the PM, however a few hours later coneded that "hypothetically" it would be confirmed if the Met did fine Mr Johnson.

Mr Carmichael, the LibDem home affairs spokesman, said the vague assurances were not enough.

He said: "First Boris Johnson lied about the lockdown parties - now he’s refusing to tell the British public whether he broke the law.

"It shows he holds the British public with deep disdain and is taking them for fools."

He said that while such a law has enevr been needed in the past "we’ve never had a leader as shameless as Boris Johnson", adding: "He not only flouts the laws he asked us all to follow, but then repeatedly lies about it."

Mr Carmichael continued: "Conservative MPs have no excuse - they know that this man is not fit for public office.

"They should back my Bill so Boris Johnson is forced to come clean. If Johnson is found to have broken the law and fined by the police, he will surely have no choice but to resign."