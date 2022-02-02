A THIRD MP has confirmed they have sent a letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson to the 1922 committee today.

Gary Streeter is the latest Tory MP to publicly declare he no longer supports the Prime Minister, joining Tobias Ellwood and Anthony Mangnall who have both done the same.

It brings the total number of MPs who have said they have sent a letter to Sir Graham Brady, chairman fo the powerful 1922 committee of backbench Tories, to 11.

However The Herald is aware of several MPs who have yet to disclose their position publicly, but who have confirmed privately that they have also sent a letter.

Many others have condemned Mr Johnson in the media or in the Commons, calling for him to resign, however it is not known whether they too have submitted a no confidence letter against him.

This evening, Mr Streeter, MP for South West Devon, said he “cannot reconcile the pain and sacrifice” of the vast majority of the public with the “attitude and activities” of those in Downing Street.

Earlier this afternoon, Mr Mangnall, MP for Totnes MP criticised Mr Johnson’s “actions and mistruths” before confirming he had sent a letter to Sir Graham.

The latest flurry of letters comes after new reports that Mr Johnson attended more parties in Downing Street that are being investigated by the police.

MPs are also reported to be concerned by the Prime Minister's continued "slurs" on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer for, Mr Johnson alleges, "failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile".

The claim has been shown to have been untrue by several fact checking organisations, and several Tory MPs have called on Mr Johnson to retract the remarks.

Yet at Prime Minister's Questions today, he repeated the claim and insisted he was correct as Mr Starmer, former head of public prosecutions in England and Wales, was ultimately responsible for all the organisation's activities at the time.

The Labour leader today accused the PM of "parroting conspiracy theories of violent fascists to score cheap political points."