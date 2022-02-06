Well, it was fun while it lasted, which for me was about three weeks. You see, I came late to the Wordle party and now it seems like it’s already over – or at least reached that stage where the police are on their way and someone has been sick on the stair.

America-based British software engineer Josh Wardle has pronounced himself “overwhelmed” by the success of the game and I imagine he’s equally slack-jawed at the seven figure sum the New York Times has paid for it. But there’s a reason for the paper’s largesse and I imagine it has nothing to do with rewarding a great idea which has given pleasure to millions and everything to do with driving subscriptions.