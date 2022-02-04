Another senior aide at Downing Street has reportedly quit, a day after four key Number 10 officials resigned.

The Prime Minister’s special advisor on women and equalities, Department for Culture, Media and Sport, and extremism, Elena Narozanski has reportedly resigned.

Her departure follows policy chief Munira Mirza, chief of staff Dan Rosenfield, Boris Johnson’s principle private secretary Martin Reynolds, and director of communications, Jack Doyle.

More to follow.