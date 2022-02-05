SCOTLAND may be at the edge of Europe but our relationship with the EU remains at the heart of the country’s future.

Despite Brexit, the 27 countries which make up the world’s largest trading block will play a big role in our lives. Whether it is trade, education, the environment or our constitutional question, Scotland will need to develop a new understanding with Europe, especially as Westminster pivots towards a "global Britain".

In order to allow readers to come to an informed judgement, The Herald is launching a major new series next week called Scotland’s Future.

First up, we will look at the country’s relationship with the European Union.

How do we grow links and avoid becoming an economic backwater? Should we rejoin the EU if we become independent and how would that affect trade with England? And what would the process of rejoining look like? Or would a looser relationship be better, and how would that work?

From Wednesday, a series of respected voices will examine the big issues.

Kirsty Hughes, who founded the Scottish Centre on European Relations, and former SNP MSP Alex Neil, will look at Scotland’s future in Europe.

Philip Rycroft, who served as the Permanent Secretary at the Department for Exiting the European Union, will explain what the EU might expect of Scotland as a member.

Economists will examine the border issues, especially in trade, that an independent Scotland would have to surmount and we will look at the economy, fisheries and immigration.

We will also be hosting a virtual roundtable discussion for subscribers with Brian Taylor. It will be your chance to quiz the experts.

As the year progresses, we will look at oil and gas, transport, health, social care and defence and more.

These will be in-depth pieces from respected voices, beyond the usual hit and run of the news cycle, because we see part of our mission as giving the nation the space to debate these important issues.

We back no political party or cause and don’t believe it’s our role to take a position – at this time – on what path is best for Scotland.

Unlike paper and websites run by some of our competitors, The Herald is written, edited and printed here in Scotland.

We don’t simply produce a "tartan" version of an English newspaper.

Only The Herald has the expertise to bring you such a deep dive into Scotland’s Future.

We hope you find it a stimulating read and join the debate too.