A former minister has become the latest Tory MP to publicly call for Boris Johnson's resignation.
Nick Gibb, the MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, said he has submitted a letter of no confidence to the chairman of the 1922 committee, Sir Graham Brady.
Writing for The Telegraph, Mr Gibb, a former schools minister who has served under three prime ministers, wrote: "We need to face up to hard truths. To restore trust, we need to change the Prime Minister."
It comes as, earlier today, Aaron Bell became the 12th MP to openly back a vote of no confidence in Mr Johnson's leadership.
Read more: Boris Johnson pictured 'beer in hand' at lockdown party'
Mr Bell, MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme, confirmed he had submitted a letter to the 1922 Committee, saying: "I wrote my letter following Prime Minister's Questions on January 12th, when I could not square the Prime Minister's words from the despatch box with his previous statements to the House before Christmas."
Three MP did the same on Wednesday.
A total of 54 letters are needed to trigger a vote of no confidence against the Prime Minister, and it is unclear how many have now been submitted.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment