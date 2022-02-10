NICOLA Sturgeon has said that proposals for footballers to undergo a fit and proper person test amid the David Goodwillie episode “merit further consideration”.

Raith Rovers were forced into a screeching u-turn after signing the striker from Clyde, who a judge ruled had raped a woman.

The Fife club eventually stated he would not play for the Championship side after a huge public backlash led by author and club sponsor, Val McDermid.

Ms McDermid has suggested that professional footballers should undergo a fit and proper person test from an independent regulator to ensure they are suitable role models for young girls and boys.

Ms Sturgeon was asked about the issue at First Minister’s Questions and confirmed that Scottish Government officials have discussed the issue of players being role models with football bosses.

She added: “The sports minister will be meeting with the football authorities in the near future to discuss what further steps they could to support women and girls within the sport more generally.”

SNP MSP Michelle Thomson, who has previously spoken out about her experience of sexual assault, asked the First Minister is she agreed more action was needed.

Ms Thomson said: “Now that Raith Rovers have withdrawn their offer to David Goodwillie, the immediate media storm has died down – but an issue remains within the footballing environment where two clubs felt it appropriate to offer a job to a proven rapist despite no apology or contrition.

“Further more, claims have been made that no payment was ever made to the victim, Denise Claire.”

She added: “Given the leadership role that footballers have in our society, does the FM support the concept floated by Val McDermid of an independent regulator that could, for example, undertake a fit and proper person test for footballers?

“What steps can be taken by the Scottish Government to support a change in the misogynistic culture of football where scoring goals is awarded a higher priority than the safety of women?”

Ms Sturgeon insisted that Ms McDermid’s proposal “does merit further consideration” adding that “she has said many sensible things on this issue”.

The First Minister added: “Football clubs have a particular responsibility which reflects their special place within our society.

“Being a footballer...is not an ordinary job. People look up to footballers – there is a responsibility on football clubs to make sure that those playing for them are role models for the wee boys and the wee girls who do look up to them and see them as heroes.

“I think the football authorities, perhaps, need to reflect on recent events and ask the question about whether current rules and regulations are sufficient.”

Ms Sturgeon said that the Scottish Government remains committed to tackling misogyny, despite it being left out of controversial hate crime legislation last year for further investigation.

She said: “We have Helena Kennedy right now looking at this issue for the Scottish Government and is due to report relatively soon. We will reflect carefully on all of that.

“There has been comment made inducing about my comments when this particular player signed for Clyde - the same outrage was not expressed.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “It is the case that I think there are things that went uncommented on, perhaps, in past years that are now called out.

“That is progress and is shows us that there is less of a tolerance for misogyny, less of a tolerance for violence against women but it is not yet zero tolerance, and it is zero tolerance we have a responsibility to achieve.”