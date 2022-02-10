THE CRISIS unfolding in Ukraine is now at its most dangerous moment, with the situation the biggest threat to Europe in decades, according to the Prime Minister.

Speaking in Brussels alongside Nato General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg, Boris Johnson said the UK has put 1000 troops on standby in case of invasion by Russia, warning that such action would cause "serious bloodshed".

Russia has insisted it has no plans to invade but the Nato alliance is alarmed by the build-up of more than 100,000 troops on the borders with Ukraine.

Mr Johnson called on Russia to engage in meaningful talks because it was “far better to begin a discussion now than to have a catastrophe”.

The UK has already supplied about 2,000 anti-tank missiles to Ukraine and Mr Johnson indicated he could go further.

Asked at the press conference in Brussels if he could authorise military support to an insurgency in Ukraine in the event of an invasion, he said: “We will consider what more we can conceivably offer.

“The Ukrainians are well prepared, there are things we’ve offered that they, in fact, don’t seem to need because they think they have them in enough numbers already.

“It’s possible, I don’t want to rule this out, but at the moment we think the package is the right one.

“But I want to stress it would be an absolute disaster if it was to come to that and if there was to be serious bloodshed on Ukrainian soil.”

He said the intelligence on the prospect of an invasion was “grim” but he did not believe Vladimir Putin had yet decided on whether to act.

“I honestly don’t think a decision has yet been taken but that doesn’t mean that it’s impossible that something absolutely disastrous could happen very soon indeed,” he said.

“Our intelligence, I’m afraid to say, remains grim. We’re seeing the massing of huge numbers of tactical battalion groups on the border with Ukraine.

“This is probably the most dangerous moment in the course of the next few days in what is the biggest security crisis Europe has faced for decades.”

Meanwhile Liz Truss was taking part in talks with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov today, in a meeting which does not appear to have been a success.

The pair held a frosty press conference following their talks, in which Mr Lavrov described as like "the deaf talking to the blind".

He also abruptly left the conference, leaving Ms Truss standing alone.

A still from the press conference with Liz Truss and Sergei Lavrov in Moscow today

Mr Lavrov said he had set out Russia's position with regards security arrangements and Nato membership.

Standing beside Ms Truss, he then said talking to her "was like a conversation with a deaf person...Who is here, but doesn’t hear.”

The conference did not get any better when Ms Truss accused Russia of “attempting to destabilise Ukrainian democracy” through “hybrid warfare and amassing over 100,000 troops on the border in a threatening manner”.

“These acts have actually had the effect of strengthening Nato’s resolve and turning the Ukrainian people further away from Russia,” she said.

“There are also serious implications for energy supplies at a time of rising gas prices.”

She warned that a Russian invasion would result in a “prolonged and drawn-out conflict”

When the Foreign Secretary insisted the UK “is resolute in pursuing a diplomatic path” to avert a war with Ukraine, there was a drawn out sigh from her Russian counterpart.

It came as MPs questioned the government about their promise to "toughen and expand" sanctions on Russia by the end of today.

Ms Truss had promised MPs that a new sanctions law would be in place by February 10, but Labour questioned why MPs had not been given a chance to scrutinise the proposals as the deadline rolled around.

Foreign Office minister, James Cleverly, told the Commons: “As the Foreign Secretary set out on January 31, we are now laying legislation to broaden the designation criteria for the Russia sanctions regime.

“As minister for Europe, I have signed that legislation which we will lay before Parliament and intend to come into force this afternoon.

“We are toughening and expanding our sanctions regime in response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. This legislation will significantly broaden the range of people, businesses and other entities that we can sanction in response to any further Russian aggression.”

Shadow foreign secretary, David Lammy, said: “The House rises today leaving no parliamentary time for the Government to put the legislation in place until after the recess.”

He added: “Promises made to this House should be kept, members deserve the opportunity to scrutinise and debate these measures and they need to be in place.

“With 130,000 troops threatening Ukraine, the Opposition stands ready to work with the Government in the national interest to get the appropriate measures in place. We can only do so if the Government keeps its promise to bring forth this sanctions legislation. Where is it?”

Mr Cleverly repeated his claim that new sanction laws against Russia would be in force “this afternoon”.

“As I said in my initial statement, I have signed the legislation which we intend to come into force this afternoon,” he told MPs.

Labour MP, Chris Bryant, said the minister was “wrong to say today that it’s just going to happen this afternoon”, and it was “autocratic” to publish legislation without opportunity for scrutiny