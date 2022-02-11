HOLYROOD has launched an audit on the representation and participation of women in the Scottish Parliament in a push for more gender balance.

The work will cover the number and position of female MSPs, interventions in the chamber as well as the impact of parliamentary procedures and policies.

Despite the intention of Holyrood to be a more inclusive and provide a more family-friendly working environment, women have never made up 50% of MSPs.

Growing pressure on political parties led them last year to introduce a range of measures to try to address the issue including all-women shortlists for constituency selection contests, and zipped lists - where female and male candidates are alternated.

These initiatives lead to a record number of women being elected to the Scottish Parliament in May, with 58 female MSPs winning seats - up from 45 in the 2016 to 2021 session.

Holyrood's Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone

It means they currently account for 45% of the country's 129 MSPs. The SNP's Kaukab Stewart of the SNP and Conservative Pam Gosal also became the first women of colour to be elected.

The SNP now has 34 women, Labour have 10, the Conservatives have eight, the Scottish Greens have five and the Lib Dems have one female MSP.

The SNP executive committee used all-women lists in nine different areas where former MSPs stood down, while Labour sought to promote women by "zipping" candidates, alternating men and women on their regional lists.

Anas Sarwar, as Scottish Labour leader, should have topped the Glasgow list. However, the party instead positioned Pauline McNeill as the first candidate.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Kaukab Stewart greeting each other outside the count in Glasgow last May. Ms Stewart was elected as one of two women of colour to Holyrood in May. Photo Colin Mearns/The Herald.

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone MS said: "Last May’s election returned our most representative and diverse Parliament to date. We know, though, from viewing the Parliament’s make up from 1999 until now, that this welcome progress can’t be taken for granted.

"This is an important opportunity to have a broad look at how the Parliament takes account of barriers to equal representation in its work.”

Fiona Mackay, Professor of Politics at the University of Edinburgh and one of the academic advisers to the board overseeing the research, said: "When the Scottish Parliament was created in 1999, it was internationally praised for its world-leading levels of women’s representation, and its attention to equal opportunities and participation.

"Now is a good time to take stock. This audit, based on a well-tested comparative framework, will let us know how well Scotland has done over the long haul. And, crucially, what work still needs to be done to make it an inclusive parliament for the 21st Century.”

Eilidh Dickson, Policy and Parliamentary Manager for the feminist organisation Engender, said: “Women are underrepresented in almost all areas of our democracy, resulting in policy decisions which not only ignore women, but actively deepen inequality.

"By examining the make-up of committees, gathering data on who is being invited to give evidence, and understanding where gender mainstreaming is being ignored, we can work towards a Scottish Parliament which can act as an exemplar for women’s equality."

Work on the audit will begin immediately with a report detailing recommendations for improvement due by the end of 2022.