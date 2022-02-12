Our cartoonist Steven Camley’s take on the latest developments in the Downing Street Christmas party saga
Framed prints of Steven Camley's cartoons are available by calling 0141 302 7000. Unframed cartoons can be purchased by visiting our website thepicturedesk.co.uk.
