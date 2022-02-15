NICOLA Sturgeon's government has increased spending to more than £9 million on its network of offices across the world ahead of plans to hold a second independence referendum, newly published figures show.

The data, released in response to a Freedom of Information request and published today, reveals that the cost of running the bureau has risen from just over £8m last year.

The First Minister intends to stage a new referendum by the end of next year, Covid permitting, with a key promise to take Scotland back into the European Union as an independent country.

However, doubts exist whether the vote will happen and in that timescale.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to agree a new referendum - as David Cameron did ahead of the 2014 vote - and there is continued uncertainty over new Covid variants emerging.

Ms Sturgeon has said she will 'do all in her power' to hold Indyref2 next year and has said she will use Holyrood legislation to stage it, should Johnson continue to refuse to a transfer of powers to the Scottish Parliament to do so.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is welcomed by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker ahead of a meeting at the EC in Brussels, Belgium, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Vidal.

In light of the impasse the Scottish Government has stepped up engagement with countries overseas in a bid to help win over international support for a new referendum.

"The UK Government telling the people of Scotland what they can and can't do, that fundamentally changes the nature of the UK, will move the question on from being the challenge of independence to democracy itself," Angus Robertson, the Scottish Constitution Secretary told BBC's Newsnight last Thursday.

"And that will be viewed not just domestically but internationally as countries around the world will look at the UK and will see an entirely different state than they previously thought it was."

The Scottish Tories have previously raised concerns over spending on the hubs outside Scotland underlining that foreign policy is not devolved to Holyrood and the UK Government runs embassies around the world.

But the Scottish Government maintain the bases help to open trade opportunities as well as raise Scotland's international profile and enhance the country's interests in the EU.

Two years on from Brexit, the information shows that the Scottish Government's headquarters in Brussels is still the largest hub outside the country.

The office employs 18 staff and is the most expensive to run with a bill for the year 2022/2023 of £2.47m - up from £2.31m in the previous 12 months.

The next most costly office to maintain is in London, which, with 16 staff, will cost almost £2.2m to run this financial year.

Ms Sturgeon's government is also due to open an office in the coming weeks in Copenhagen with the new figures revealing that the base in the Danish capital will cost £598,000 during 2022/23 and will have three people based there. A further international office is due to open in Warsaw in the currently parliamentary term.

The remaining six overseas offices’ costs are as follows:

- Beijing, China: £567,000 for four staff.

- Berlin, Germany: £572,000 for three staff.

- Dublin, Ireland: £593,000 for three staff.

- Ottawa, Canada: £634,000 for four staff.

- Paris, France: £659,000 for three staff.

- Washington DC, US: £794,000 for four staff.

The Scottish Government say the international offices network is tasked with improving Scotland’s international profile, attracting investment to Scotland, helping businesses to trade internationally, promoting and securing Scottish research and innovation capability, partnerships and funding.

It also insists that the network helps protect and enhance Scotland’s interests in the EU and beyond and that each office is evaluated in terms of providing value for money.

A statement on the Scottish Government website states: "Each Scottish Government International Office evaluation report for each financial year in order to monitor the offices’ effectiveness; to ensure they are achieving their objectives; and that they provide value for money.

"Five shared outcomes, as agreed by the International Board, inform the activity and evaluation of the network. The five outcomes, against which the External Network reports, are as follows: 1) Scotland’s international reputation is improved; 2) Scottish businesses are trading internationally more effectively; 3) Scottish research and innovation capability is promoted and further partnerships and funding secured; 4) Investment to Scotland has increased; and 5) Scotland’s interests in the EU and beyond are protected and enhanced."

EU expert Anthony Salmone said it "is perfectly normal" for the Scottish Government to operate representative offices abroad and pointed to Quebec, Wales and Bavaria doing so.



"Like any aspect of public policy, the costs of these Scottish Government offices should be viewed in the context of the services which they provide," he said.



"The reality is that these offices generate substantial benefits for Scottish enterprise, civil society and policy for relatively modest costs.



"The Scottish Government's representations support Scottish businesses in securing and developing trade and investment opportunities. These offices are well suited to the task, sometimes more so than the Foreign Office, because Scotland is all they focus on and they often understand its businesses better."



He added: "The policy work of these representative offices is also important for Scotland. The Brussels office ensures that Scottish institutions are connected to EU policy-making, which continues to affect us regardless of Brexit. The London office promotes cooperation between the Scottish and UK Governments.



"Some of the benefits of these offices are easy to measure – such as the amount of investment generated. But other benefits are difficult, or even impossible to quantify – such as influence on new policies.



"The Scottish Government's approach of co-locating most of its representations within UK diplomatic missions also reduces the costs, compared to freestanding offices in separate premises.



"It is worth reiterating that these offices are staffed by professional civil servants. In my interactions with them, I have never seen these civil servants promote an independence agenda."



He continued: "At this stage, it is high time to leave behind the hyperbolic reactions to the Scottish Government's offices abroad, and to replace it with a sensible discussion on the development of this important representative network."



The Scottish Government offices, excluding Brussels and London are located within British Embassies/High Commissions which, the Scottish Government says, allowing them to maintain close working relationships with our UK Government counterparts and support wider UK priorities if and when it is needed.

Opposition parties last year criticised Scottish Government spending on the hubs.

Stephen Kerr, Scottish Tory chief whip, said: "The SNP Government don’t seem to be getting value for money for these overseas offices. Despite spending millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money running these projects, there is precious little to show for them.

"It's looking likely these trade offices are wasting more cash than they're creating for Scottish businesses."

Scottish Labour spokesperson for External Affairs Sarah Boyack said last year: "It is important for Scotland to have good links with the rest of the world but given the pressures of the pandemic, I would question whether this is the best or most strategic use of resources.

"No one doubts that Scotland can be a force for good in the world but given our international development commitments to countries like Malawi, could this cash have been better spent helping secure access to vaccines and playing our part in the global recovery from the pandemic?"

