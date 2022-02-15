CAMPAIGNERS have warned that “more is needed” from SNP ministers to mitigate a real-terms cut of almost £600 for the 140,000 families on universal credit.

UK Government figures published yesterday show that more than 250,000 children in Scotland were in families on universal credit, as of November.

But analysis by the Child Poverty Action Group has revealed that because universal credit is only set to rise by 3.1 per cent this April against a 7% level of inflation, most families face a real-terms of of around £570 a year in UK social security support.

The UK Government faced widespread criticism after universal credit was cut by £20 per week in October, against a backdrop of rising living costs and energy bills. Around 40% of universal claimants are in work – raising doubts over the sustainability of the UK Government focus on employment as a silver bullet.

The Child Poverty Action Group is now calling for the UK Government to raise universal credit in line with inflation.

John Dickie, director of Child Poverty Action Group in Scotland, said: “The families behind today’s figures are battling to stay afloat against ever higher prices and a real terms cut in vital social security support. Unless the UK Government acts the children in those families will inevitably feel the effect, as parents are forced to cut back even more on food, heating and basic essentials.

“Increasing benefits in line with the expected inflation rate this spring is the minimum protection needed and would send a signal to desperately worried families that they have not been forgotten.”

Mr Dickie welcomed the Scottish Government’s decision to double the Scottish child payment from next financial year – but has called for action to be accelerated.

He said: “Here in Scotland the Scottish child payment is providing much needed extra support to many, many families with children under six.

“The doubling of its value and roll out to all eligible under 16s really can’t come soon enough. But there is no question more is needed and we would urge Holyrood ministers to go further to protect more families this spring by also doubling the Scottish child bridging payments being made for school aged children.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are providing immediate support to over 144,000 school-age children through bridging payments. They are worth £520 in 2021 and 2022, ahead of the extension of the Scottish Child Payment to under 16s by the end of the year.

“We will double the Scottish Child Payment to £20 per week from April – four times more than campaigners originally asked for.

“Combined with our three Best Start Grants and Best Start Foods, we will provide £8400 of financial support for low income families by the time their first child turns six – unparalleled across the UK."

“We know families are struggling with the impact of the rising cost of living which is why we are taking action through our £41 million Winter Support Fund and our £290 million package of measures, including £150 for all households in receipt of Council Tax Reduction and those in Council Tax bands A-D.”