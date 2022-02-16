The percentage of Scots holding post-secondary school qualifications continues to be the highest in Europe, figures suggest.

In 2019 – the latest year for which comparable statistics are available - more than half (50.4 per cent) of the country’s 25- to 64-year-olds had completed courses categorised at levels five to eight under the International Standard Classification of Education (ISCED).

Scotland was also number one between 2011 and 2019 for the percentage of 25- to 64-year-olds educated to tertiary level.

The SNP has seized on the figures, which were published by Eurostat.

Kaukab Stewart, MSP for Glasgow Kelvin, said they highlighted the "startling improvement in education since the SNP came to office – and blow out of the water bogus claims made by opposition parties".

She added: “We have an incredibly talented and well-educated workforce, which is hugely important for attracting inward investment - another success story under the SNP which exposes the dubiety of opposition claims.

"Our universities are continually ranked amongst the very best in the world and we have a reputation for innovation.”

SNP leaders also said that, while there are no separate figures for England, comparisons with Wales, Northern Ireland and the UK as a whole show Scotland has widened the performance gap since 2007 – the year in which their party came to power.

Ms Stewart added: “We are at the cutting edge of industries of the future – Glasgow builds more satellites than anywhere outside of Houston – and our life sciences cluster is one of the biggest in Europe.

“All of this is underpinned by a continually improving performance of our tertiary education system under the SNP Scottish Government.

“While the opposition continue to talk down Scotland, the SNP will continue to support a highly-educated workforce ready to take its place on the world stage when we become an independent country.”