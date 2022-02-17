SNP ministers have been accused of “jeopardising future jobs and energy supplies” after it emerged no modelling has been carried out on the impact of closing down all of Scotland’s nuclear power stations on the cost-of-living crisis.

The SNP-Greens Government has insisted it is opposed to new nuclear power stations being built – arguing the technology is a bad deal for consumers.

Nuclear industry leaders have warned that the Hunterston B power station has “saved Scottish consumers £360 million since the energy crisis began, equivalent to £152 for every household in Scotland”.

But it has been revealed that no modelling has been carried out by the Scottish Government on the impact on closing Hunterston B and Torness will have on energy bills – with Scots facing a huge hike in prices in the coming months.

Last month, electricity generation was switched off at Hunterston B after almost 46 years.

Since coming online in 1976, Hunterston B produced enough zero-carbon electricity to power every home in Scotland for almost 31 years – with EDF, who ran the plant, claiming the carbon avoided by the facility is the equivalent of taking every car off Scotland’s roads for 19 years.

But concerns have persisted over the safety of nuclear power and the environmental impact of disposing of harmful waste.

Torness power station in East Lothian, now Scotland’s only remaining nuclear power station, is set to be switched off in 2028, two years earlier than anticipated due to safety concerns.

The Scottish Government remains opposed to new nuclear power stations being brought forward “under current technologies” – with an updated energy strategy due to be published soon.

The latest version of the SNP Government’s energy vision points to “increasing interest in the development of new nuclear technologies”, but stresses that any emerging technologies will be assessed “on their safety case, value for consumers, and their contribution to Scotland’s low carbon economy and energy future”.

Scottish Conservative shadow energy, net zero and transport secretary, Liam Kerr, said: “It is remarkable that the SNP have not carried out any modelling on these closures.

Conservative shadow energy secretary Liam Kerr

“They have pressed ahead with shutting down these power stations and have ruled out using nuclear as a future energy source. Yet they can’t tell us what impact this will have for consumers which raises serious questions over why this policy decision has been taken.”

He added: “They are turning their back on nuclear energy and jeopardising future jobs and energy supplies but can’t answer basic questions or have simply failed to carry out any impact assessments.

“That is simply not good enough when it comes to meeting Scotland’s energy needs. The SNP are being naïve in being completely opposed to nuclear energy and the very least they could have done was undertake this modelling.”

Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, said: “Scotland’s nuclear stations have been the cheapest, most reliable source of clean electricity throughout this energy crisis, producing power at £45/MWh when wholesale prices have been around £200/MWh.

"Hunterston B has saved Scottish consumers £360 million since the energy crisis began, equivalent to £152 for every household in Scotland.

“Together, Torness and Hunterston B have been the two most productive green energy assets in Scottish history, and without them, we will have to burn more gas to fill the gaps in power generation.

"Scotland’s impressive record on low carbon power has been underpinned by our nuclear power for generations, and if that is not to be squandered then, as the UN, the IPCC, the Climate Change Committee, National Grid, OECD and every other credible expert analysis has shown, nuclear will need to be part of our future clean power mix.”

The Scottish Government is focusing on ramping up renewables, such as wind power and tidal, for its future net zero energy demands, warning that “offshore wind is now substantially cheaper than new nuclear electricity generation”.

In response to whether any projections have been made on the impact of closing down nuclear power stations, the SNP’s Net Zero, Energy and Transport Secretary, Michael Matheson, confirmed the Scottish Government “do not have modelling explicitly calculating the potential impact of the closures”, adding that nuclear power "represents poor value for consumers”.

SNP Energy Secretary Michael Matheson

He added: “There remains considerable uncertainty around the economics of new nuclear generation, and the long-term storage of nuclear waste remains a difficult issue.

“The latest Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction delivered offshore wind at £39.65 per megawatt hour – substantially below the £92.50 awarded to Hinkley.

“Internal analysis tells us that in 2030 alone, Hinkley could add almost £40/year to a consumer bill, whilst the equivalent offshore wind farm would reduce consumer bills by £8/year.”