A NEW push to find out if Boris Johnson or senior officials are given fines by the police has been launched by the Liberal Democrats.

The party leader Ed Davey has tabled a “humble address” motion, which calls for the Government to publish a full list of names of those who are handed Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) by Scotland Yard, as part of their probe into so-called partygate.

Labour has previously hinted at using parliamentary apparatus to force such a publication, but is yet to formally take action.

It could still do so during its opposition day debate on February 23, if the Met probe is concluded by then.

Downing Street previously said it would “hypothetically” reveal whether the PM had been fined over the gatherings.

However a briefing document from the Cabinet Office has stated that while the number of fines handed out may be revealed, the identities of the recipients would not have to be.

LibDem leader Ed Davey said: “Boris Johnson can’t be trusted to admit whether he or any other Conservative ministers end up being fined by the police. We’ve seen time and again that his instinct is to lie, blame others or cover up the truth.

“MPs from across all parties need to come together and force Boris Johnson to come clean. The public deserves to know whether our prime minister has broken the law, and for the full Sue Gray report including any photos to be published.

"If Johnson is found to have broken the law, he must fess up and resign. No more cover-ups, no more lies.

“For a sitting prime minister to be found guilty of breaking the law would be unprecedented and put to bed once and for all the Conservative Party’s claim to be the party of law and order.”

Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, has written to the Cabinet Office minister Steve Barclay and the head of the civil service Simon Case, asking for reassurance that no taxpayer-funded legal advice has been given to the Prime Minister or his officials.

This week Downing Street admitted that there were no minutes taken at the now infamous “bring your own booze” garden party on May 20, 2020, which was attended by Mr Johnson and is one of the events being probed by police.

Mr Johnson said he believed that it was a “work event” and had been present for 25 minutes.

A freedom of information request that asked for a record of discussions produced no response, with No. 10 highlighting government rules which say minutes do not need to be kept for some events, including those that are “purely informal or of a social nature”.