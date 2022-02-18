Universities want ministers to back off and let them determine their own Covid risk assessments, amid complaints from students about the impact of current pandemic safety measures.

Higher education (HE) bosses say they have been dealing with a “significant volume” of concern regarding restricted access to learning.

It comes after Westminster leaders confirmed institutions in England would be expected to deliver face-to-face teaching or issue fee refunds.

However, universities here stress that a “clear” Scottish Government recommendation means they have observed “something akin" to level zero guidance since September last year, even as most of the rest of society operates at beyond level zero. This has resulted in students taking classes with social distancing of one metre, leading to limits on the number of people who can receive in-person education.

Universities Scotland (US), the body which represents HE institutions, has told Nicola Sturgeon’s administration there is now a “stark” contrast between its approach and that of the government in London. The organisation also said prolonged continuation of the difference could mean prospective students voting “with their feet” and choosing to study in other parts of the UK.

Jamie Hepburn, Minister for Higher and Further Education, has insisted Covid guidance was drawn up in close collaboration with university representatives. But a US spokesman said: “Universities have received a significant volume of complaints from students and their parents in recent months, who feel that their access to education has been more restricted than other areas of their lives, largely on the basis of the Scottish Government’s recommendation that universities continue to operate at something more akin to level zero.

“There is now a stark contrast between the position of the Scottish and UK Governments when it comes to higher education, with the UK Universities Minister recently setting out a clear expectation for universities in England to deliver all higher education face-to-face or issue fee refunds.

“The point is simply that such a stark contrast is noticed by students and parents, and where such a differentiation continues long term there’s a risk that prospective students will vote with their feet and choose to study elsewhere in the UK for no other reason than that fewer restrictions mean that they can expect a fuller student experience.

“Alongside the impact on those individuals’ choices, that could be very damaging to Scotland’s higher education sector, particularly given our model of public funding for Scottish-domiciled students is increasingly reliant on cross-subsidy from fee-paying students.”

Higher and Further Education Minister Jamie Hepburn said an updated strategic framework would be published on February 22.

The spokesman said that US would like to ensure Scotland strikes a “proportionate balance between public health and in-person access to education and the wider student experience”.

He added: “This is consistent with the Scottish Government’s framework of four harms, of which the risk of Covid is just one. We see considerable levels of other harms, including the impact on mental health, within our student community as a result of nearly two years of disruption to their education.

“That is what underpins our desire to see an approach, under the new Strategic Framework, that returns our universities to as normal an experience as possible going forward whilst institutions continue to assess, monitor and respond swiftly to any risks locally.”

However, Mary Senior, the University and College Union’s Scotland official, said: “There’s still high prevalence of coronavirus in our communities, so ensuring that our university campuses are as safe as possible is key. Universities are unique in that they draw students and staff from across the UK and beyond together, making them potential breeding grounds for the virus.

“Over the last couple of weeks we’ve seen a significant Covid outbreak affect at least one university campus in Scotland, with hundreds of students having to self-isolate along with tens of staff. This underlines the need for us to continue to provide options to learn and work remotely so that no one misses out on their education. We also need to continue with the use of face coverings indoors, enhanced ventilation and physical distancing.”

Mr Hepburn said: “Current Covid-19 sector guidance has been developed in close collaboration with university representatives, along with other stakeholders and taking on board scientific advice relating to the harms of the pandemic.

“The careful balance of mitigating viral infection while enabling in-person teaching and other on campus activities has ensured a limited number of outbreaks in university settings.

“Ultimately it is for institutions to determine an appropriate balance of in-person teaching where that focuses on the reduction and management of risk and a cautious approach to keep students and staff safe.

"The First Minister has announced the intended publication of the Scottish Government’s strategic framework on February 22 and updated sector guidance will be aligned to this.”