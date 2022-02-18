HOW many of us felt our stomachs do a backflip this morning as we read over breakfast about Douglas Ross and his appalling performance at a Glasgow soup kitchen?
If a person has any conscience, it’s impossible to sit with a full plate on the table, while learning about the lives of those who are going hungry. A necessary sense of guilt is provoked that we’re okay and others aren’t. Empathy after all is what makes us human.
The leader of the Scottish Tories seems to lack guilt, empathy, or even pity. After learning of Ross defending Conservative Party benefit cuts while posing for pictures at a soup kitchen, one must ponder what sort of human this man really is, what sort of soul he possesses.
There’s something inordinately sick - utterly amoral - about looking at the victims of your own policies and then blithely defending the remorselessness which brought these fellow human beings to such a painful place in their lives.
