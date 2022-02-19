BORIS Johnson has said that the UK is still hoping that ‘diplomacy and dialogue may yet succeed’ as he gave a speech in Germany this afternoon.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the Munich Security Conference today and spoke of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, and declared that the Britain stands behind the nations ‘sovereignty and independence’.

He also told the Munich Security Conference an invasion of Ukraine by Russia would bring about the ‘destruction of a democratic state’.

For this reason, he said the UK cannot be seen to turn its back on Ukraine but conceded at this moment ‘we do not know what President Putin intends’.

He said: “If Ukraine is invaded, the shock will echo around the world.

“We should not underestimate the gravity of this moment and what is at stake. The UK has worked with the EU and United States to put together the toughest and strongest package of sanctions [for Russia].

“If Russia does invade its neighbour, we will sanction Russian individuals and companies of strategic importance to the Russian state. And we will make it impossible for them to raise finance on the London capital markets.”

The threat of a Russian Invasion of Ukraine has been anticpated for weeks, and Brits and Americans living in the country were recently told to leave while commerical flights were still available.

The United States yesterday issued some of its starkest, most detailed warnings yet.

President Joe Biden warned that Washington saw no signs of a promised Russian withdrawal - but instead saw more troops moving toward the border with Ukraine, indicating Moscow could invade within days.

After reports of Russia carrying out a “partial” drawdown of forces near the Ukrainian border, in a step that was thought to begin a de-escalation.

However, world leaders fear Russia is creating an excuse to invade after further reports of increased shelling on the border.

Mr Biden told reporters at the White House on Friday: "Every indication we have is they're prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine."

He said the US has "reason to believe" that Russia is "engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to go in".

Joe Biden's Vice President, Kamala Harris was also addressing the Munich Security Conference today.

She called on Russia to choose the diplomatic path, but warned 'swift' action would be taken in the event of an invasion, while also warning of misinformation being spread as the brewing conflict reaches a boiling point.

She said: "We will impose far-reaching financial sanctions and export controls. We will target Russia's financial institutions and key industries. And we will target those who are complicit and those who aid and abet this unprovoked invasion.

"Make no mistake: The imposition of these sweeping and coordinated measures will inflict great damage on those who must be held accountable.

"Not since the end of the Cold War has this forum convened under such dire circumstances.

"Today, as we are all well aware, the foundation of European security is under direct threat in Ukraine.

"We now receive reports of what appears to be provocations and we see Russia spreading disinformation, lies and propaganda. Nonetheless, in a deliberate and coordinated effort, we together are one, exposing the truth and two, speaking with a unified voice."

The Prime Minister finally gave an update on what military action the UK is taking to assist NATO and Ukraine.

He added: “Already the UK and our allies are strengthening the defences of the eastern flank of NATO.

“We’re increasing the British contribution to exercise cold response by sending our newest aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, and three commando brigades.

“We’re doubling our presence in Estonia to nearly 2,000 troops. Increased our presence in Poland to 600 troops, by sending 350 marines from 45 Commando.

“We’ve increased our presence in the sky over south-eastern Europe with another six typhoons based in Cyprus. We’re sending warships to the eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea.

“And I have placed another 1,000 troops on standby to respond to any humanitarian emergency which we all feel is increasingly likely.”