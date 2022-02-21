THE SNP has called for an “emergency Budget” to be held by the Chancellor to give more support to those facing a cost-of-living crisis.

The demand comes less than a month after Rishi Sunak set out funding to mitigate the soaring cost of energy bills.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said he was “very worried” by the situation as he called on the UK Government to reverse cuts to Universal Credit, ensure £200 loans for energy costs are turned into grants and take responsibility for the situation.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s The Sunday Show, Mr Blackford said that Tory ministers have “got to do more to support people through this crisis”.

He added: “First and foremost, it’s the poorest in society that are going to suffer the most.

“The Government really should reverse the cuts to Universal Credit – the £20 uplift – that should be reinstated.

“I think there’s real concern about the £200 loan that’s going to be rolled out – that should be turned into a grant. Let’s recognise that people need support.”

Mr Blackford added: “This is a real crisis and it really needs a government to take the measures that they need to do to protect people. We really ought to be looking at an emergency budget.

“We really need to make sure that the Government, rather than focusing on getting Boris Johnson out of his hole with the inquiries into Partygate, takes responsibility for this crisis that so many people are facing.”

Pressed over concerns raised by charities that support from the Scottish Government has not been targeted enough to fully support those in most need, Mr Blackford said SNP ministers were doing all they can “within the spending limitations” of devolution.

He added: “What we’ve tried to do is get money out more effectively and efficiently so that people can be supported through this.”

The calls come as the Scottish Government announces students facing financial hardship due to the cost of living crisis and rising energy costs can apply for more support.

Higher and Further Education Minister Jamie Hepburn was announced a £350 loan uplift for the 2022-23 year, meaning the most disadvantages students can access £8,100 per year through bursary and loan.

The move comes after concerns were raised students could not benefit from payments made to those on low council tax bands, as they are exempt form the charge.

But Anas Sarwar has called on the SNP to back Labour’s plans the party claims would give almost everyone £200 off their bills and the hardest hit £600 – funded by a windfall tax on oil and gas companies.

The Labour leader said: “Families across Scotland are being failed by both the UK and the Scottish governments as this cost of living crisis escalates.

“While people are counting every last penny to try and pay their bills, BP and Shell alone are making £44,000 profit every minute.

“SNP MPs claim to stand up for Scotland in Westminster – but when people needed them they sat on their hands, choosing to side with big oil and gas companies rather than struggling Scots.

“It is not too late to show some backbone and do what’s right by backing our plans, so that companies making billions from the crisis pay their fair share to help ease the pressure on households.

“The SNP must stop playing politics with people’s lives and work with us to fight for a package of support that truly helps those who need it most.”