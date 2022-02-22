NICOLA Sturgeon has urged Scotland to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they defend their independence from Russia.

The First Minister also demanded tougher sanctions against President Vladimir Putin’s regime, saying those announced today by Boris Johnson did not go nearly far enough.

“We must be united… in standing in solidarity with Ukraine and with the people of Ukraine as they defend their independence, their sovereignty and their territorial integrity,” she said.

Ms Sturgeon was speaking as western leaders reacted to President Putin ordering troops into two breakaway eastern provinces in Ukraine under the guise of peacekeeping.

The incursion into the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which have been controlled by Russian separatists for the last eight years, prompted Mr Johnson to announce sanctions against five banks and three Russian oligarchs.

Ms Sturgeon said the developments in Ukraine were “dreadful”.

She said: “The actions of Putin are utterly indefensible and he must face the most severe sanctions as a consequence of those actions.

“The announcement by the Prime Minister just a short time ago do not go nearly far enough.

“He described the limited sanctions announced today as a first tranche.

“I think it is essential that we see further tranches very soon, with very severe sanctions imposed upon Putin and on interests in Russia.

“And we must all, and I hope across this parliament we will, be united in standing in solidarity with Ukraine and with the people of Ukraine as they defend their independence, their sovereignty and their territorial integrity.

“And I’m sure that is something that will unite us across this parliament and indeed across the country.”

Earlier, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross told MSPs the “grave situation in Ukraine” was at the forefront of everyone’s mind today.

He said the actions of President Putin had “rightly received cross-party condemnation”.

He said: “For weeks we have seen a build-up of activity and threats, but last night’s statement from President Putin provided in the starkest possible terms the reality of what Russia is seeking to do.

“We must stand together, supporting the UK Government, governments around Europe and across the world as they seek to deal with the current and future threats from Russia.

“But above all else, we have to make it very clear that we stand with the people of Ukraine.”