MICHAEL Gove has been urged to deliver a Conservative manifesto pledge to replace EU funding for Scotland following Brexit ahead of an appearance at a Holyrood committee.

The UK Levelling Up Secretary will appear in front of MSPs on the Scottish Parliament’s Finance and Public Administration committee this afternoon.

As part of post-Brexit arrangements, the Tories promised to match all EU funding Scotland was set to lose out on following the decision to leave the European Union.

The Scottish Government estimates that shortfall to be at least £183 million each year.

Funding is set to be allocated in April through the UK Government's shared prosperity fund, but the Scottish Government has yet to receive confirmation the UK Government will match previous EU funding – a Tory party manifesto.

SNP MSP Paul McLennan said: “Scotland is set to miss out on hundreds of millions of pounds per year in lost EU funding as a result of another broken Tory manifesto commitment.

“Scotland is all too familiar with this – when it comes to the Tories and funding in Scotland all we get is cuts, not cash.

“Once again Scotland is being shafted for a Brexit that it did not vote for and Michael Gove must come to committee and confirm that Scotland will receive its share through the shared prosperity fund.

“If the Tories cannot deliver on its manifesto promise then it will be another Tory promise to throw on the scrapheap."

“This is another demonstration of how only the full powers of independence will give Scotland the ability to take decisions in our own national interest.” The UK Government was approached for comment.