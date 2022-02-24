THE PRIME Minister will give a televised address to the nation this morning as Vladimir Putin stepped up his operation in Ukraine overngiht.

Boris Johnson will speak about his next move to try and deter the Russia President, with a fresh wave of ssanctions expected in coorindation with the US and EU.

He will also give a statement in the Commons around 5pm, where he will lay out the measures the UK will take against Russia.

Mr Johnson said he was calling for an "urgent" meeting of all Nato leaders today, posting on social media: "This is a catastrophe for our continent.

"I will make an address to the nation this morning on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"I will also speak to fellow G7 leaders and I am calling for an urgent meeting of all NATO leaders as soon as possible."

All domestic flights to Ukraine from the UK have now been suspended, with no civilian aircraft currently over Ukrainian airspace.

The Prime Minister said the Russian president had “chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction”, as he chaired a Cobra emergency committee meeting early this morning.

This is a catastrophe for our continent.



I will make an address to the nation this morning on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



I will also speak to fellow G7 leaders and I am calling for an urgent meeting of all NATO leaders as soon as possible. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 24, 2022

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, accused Mr Putin of “bringing war back to Europe”.

The Prime Minister – whose initial package of sanctions was criticised by senior Tories and opposition figures – has promised to respond “decisively” to the Russian onslaught.

“I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelensky to discuss next steps,” he said.

“President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

“The UK and our allies will respond decisively.”

A Downing Street spokesman said Mr Johnson assured Mr Zelensky the West will “not stand by as President Putin waged his campaign against the Ukrainian people”.

“The Prime Minister said he hoped Ukraine could resist, and that Ukraine and its people were in the thoughts of everyone in the United Kingdom people during this dark time,” the spokesman said.