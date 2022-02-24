NICOLA Sturgeon has condemned Vladimir Putin's full scale invasion of Ukraine saying he must face the "severest consequences" for his "unprovoked aggression".

The First Minister spoke out about the "appalling and horrific" developments as the Russian President launched an overnight military action on the neighhbouring state.

Explosions could be heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv shortly after a televised address from the Russian leader, while explosions were also reported in the cities of Odesa and Kharkiv.

Mr Putin insisted in his address, early on Thursday morning, that his action was in response to threats from Ukraine, claiming that Russia was not seeking to occupy Ukraine and insisting the responsibility for bloodshed lay with the Ukrainian "regime".

He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen".

Ms Sturgeon tweeted that the developments in Ukraine "however anticipated - are appalling and horrific".

She stated: "The Kremlin must face the severest consequences for this unprovoked aggression.

"And the world must stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine."

On Wednesday Ms Sturgeon met the acting consul general of Ukraine, Yevhen Mankovskyi, and Linda Allison, the chairwoman of the Scottish branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain.

In the wake of those talks she urged the UK to impose tougher sanctions against Russia, saying while there had been "some very tough rhetoric from Boris Johnson" this now needed to be "matched by action".

And she added that the world was facing its "most critical moment" since the Second World War.

The First Minister said it is a time for leaders to stand up for "independence, for sovereignty, for territorial integrity and for democracy around the world".

She added: "This is probably the most critical moment for the world since the Second World War and time will tell whether the world stands up and defends the values and the principles that we hold dear, or allow people like Putin to ride roughshod over that."

The First Minister also said there would be a "hard lesson" for smaller countries if President Putin is allowed to "get away" with aggression against Ukraine.

"If somebody like Putin can get away with that kind of aggression towards an independent country, then for countries across the world - particularly smaller countries - there is a very hard lesson in that," she said in an interview that was broadcast on the Scottish Goverment's website.

Ms Sturgeon also made clear she was "appalled" at former Scottish first minister and now Alba Party leader Alex Salmond's continued involvement with Russia Today - the Kremlin-backed TV channel on which he has a television talk show.