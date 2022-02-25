THE RUSSIAN foreign minister has gone on a lengthy tirade about the UK media and Boris Johnson’s government during a press conference this afternoon.
Maria Zakharova was asked what she made of the comments from UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace, when he described Vladimir Putin as going ‘full tonto’ against Ukraine.
Ms Zakharova said Mr Wallace could have used “similar adjectives” to describe Boris Johnson, and it was “ surprising that such evaluations are given by (the) defence minister of the UK regarding authorities of a different state”.
She then turned her attentions to UK journalists, criticising in particular the Sky News journalist who had asked her the question.
She said they had failed to accurately report on the number of casualties in the Donbas region of Ukraine and said: “Why did you start counting victims only today, or yesterday? Who gave you the right to ignore victims, especially that we are talking about thousands of them over all these years?
“Isn't your conscience tormenting you?
“With you Western journalists speculating on the Minsk agreements in Russia, never mentioned that…in Donetsk and Luhansk republic, people are losing life every day - you never come to them.
“Just like President Zelenskyy, you never consider them people. Who gave and you have the right to speak of the victims starting only today?”
