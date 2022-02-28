PRITI Patel has ruled out waiving visas for Ukrainians trying to flee Russian invasion.

The Home Secretary announced that British nationals living in Ukraine will be able to apply for their relatives to come back to the UK with them, as will those Ukrainians living in the UK now.

Ms Patel did not agree to copy what the EU has done and give Ukrainians the ability to work in their countries for three years without needing a visa, instead saying that they would still have to apply to come to the UK.

She explained that around 100,000 Ukrainians would be able to come to the UK through the measures she was announcing, which include lowering salary thresholds for people from Ukraine applying to come to the UK, as well as other requirements yet to be set out.

Ms Patel said: “Where family members of British nationals do not meet the usual eligibility criteria but pass security checks, UK visas and immigration will give them the permission to enter the UK outside the rules for 12 months and is prioritising all applications giving British nationals and any person settled in the UK, the ability to bring over their immediate Ukrainian family members.

"Through this extension alone I can confirm that an additional 100,000 Ukrainians will be able to seek sanctuary in the UK with access to work and public services.”

She added that Ukrainians living in the UK now would be able to “switch free of charge to a points based immigration route, or through the family visa route” and added: “We are extending visas for UK temporary workers in some sectors and they can now stay until at least December 2022, primarily because no one can return to the Ukraine.”

SNP MP Stuart McDonald said he was unsure of what the Home Secretary was announcing, and why she would not commit to waiving visas such as the EU has.

The party’s shadow home secretary said: “I'm struggling to understand what the home office is announcing, and why it's announcing whatever it is.

“Can I, for example, ask what my constituent who wants to flee Ukraine, is he able to be accompanied by his mother-in-law, sister-in-law and niece for example?

“Again, why not do the simple thing, the just thing, and lift visa restrictions altogether?”

Ms Patel did not answer him, instead saying she would “refer to the comments I have made already”.

The Home Secretary previously said she was not waiving visas over security concerns and fears that Russia could attempt to exploit the free movement.

Ms Patel also said the UK would back the request from Ukraine to have the Russian government suspended from Interpol, adding: “We’ll be leading all international efforts to that effect.”

Labour shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “The Home Secretary has just said she is announcing a bespoke humanitarian route but it’s extremely unclear from what she’s said what the details actually are or who it will apply to.”

Labour former minister Chris Bryant also said: “Will the Home Secretary publish her review into the tier one gold-plated visas? Will she suspend all tier one visas for people who have connections with the Putin regime?

“Will she also look into the veracity of the applications for British citizenship by Russian oligarchs who are connected with Putin?”

Ms Patel replied in the Commons: “I think (Mr Bryant) knows my view and position on this, and, of course, the answer is yes.”