THE TRANSPORT secretary has asked all UK ports to prevent Russian ships from docking in Britain.

Grant Shapps wrote to all ports this afternoon saying that everyone had to help "in restricting Russia's economic interests and holding the Russian government to account."

It comes after Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael raised the issue of a Russian oil tanker loading oil in Shetland, at Sullom Voe, as Putin launched his full-scale attack on Ukraine last week.

The 244-metre NS Challenger, operated by Russian firm Sovcomflot, arrived at Sullom Voe last Thursday.

Mr Carmichael, MP for Orkney and Shetland, asked the Prime Minister if he would take action to ensure such vessels cannot continue to come to the UK.

Mr Shapps has now written to all UK ports, asking them to block Russian ships from docking.

He said: "Russia's assault on Ukraine is an unprovoked, premeditated attack against a sovereign democratic state.

"The UK government has been clear there would be massive consequences and a severe cost for any Russian military incursion into Ukraine, and, in coordination with our international allies and partners, we are developing an unprecedented package of further sanctions...

"In these circumstances the Department for Transport does not consider it appropriate for Russian vessels to continue to enter UK ports.

"From this point onwards, UK ports are asked not to provide access to any ship which they have reason to believe is; pwned, controlled, chartered, or operated by any person connected with Russia; owned, controlled, chartered or operated by Designated Persons; flying the Russian flag; registered in Russia."

He said the department would "support UK ports in identifying Russian ships" and "will communicate directly with relevant ports when we identify ships bound for UK ports who fall within scope".

The Transport secretary also said there would be "detailed sanctions" to come against Russian shipping firms, which would be announced "shortly".

A sdecond tanker was due to arrive in Orkney tomorrow, but the latest instruction from Mr Shapps means it will be blocked from entering any UK ports if attempts to dock.

Mr Carmichael welcomed the intervention, saying: "The news that the government will ban Russian owned and operated vessels from using UK ports is perhaps somewhat overdue but enormously welcome.

"It will be a relief for my constituents who were ready to protest and to take to their boats to prevent such arrivals – and a relief for all right-minded people who oppose Vladimir Putin’s bloodthirsty regime."

The MP said he had continued to raise the issue with ministers over the weekend "perhaps to the point of annoyance", adding: "I am glad that they have taken the action that I and so many others have been calling for in blocking Sovcomflot and all similarly-owned vessels.

"The proof of course shall be in the detail and we shall be looking carefully to ensure that this hits vessels like the NS Champion which was due to arrive in Orkney imminently.

"There is much more that can and must be done to oppose Putin’s aggression but this is a significant and positive step."